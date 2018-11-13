Air India sacks Arvind Kathpalia who failed to clear pre-flight alcohol test

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Air India on Tuesday (November 13) sacked its Director of Operations, Arvind Kathpalia, who failed alcohol test on Sunday, said reports.

On Sunday, Air India grounded Kathpalia after he failed to clear pre-flight alcohol test.

On Monday, Aviation regulator DGCA suspended the flying licence of Arvind Kathpalia. Kathpalia was scheduled to fly flight AI-111 from Delhi to London but he had to be replaced because he tested positive for alcohol in the BA test. It was for the second time within a year that Kathpalia failed the Breath Analyser test.

He had earlier failed another alcohol test on January 17. Even prior to that, his flying licence was suspended for three months in 2017 as he had reportedly missed a breath analyser test.

The prescribed punishment for such offences under the DGCA rules is suspension of flying licence for three months in case of first breach. For violating the norms for a second time, the licence is suspended for three years and for a third time, the licence is permanently cancelled.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.