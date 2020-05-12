Air India’s Delhi office sealed as staffer tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Shreya, May 12: National carrier Air India headquarters in Delhi has been sealed after one of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," an official told PTI.

The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said.

All five Air India pilots who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday have had false positive results. Re-tests conducted on a priority basis indicate they are clear of the coronavirus.

The results of second round of tests came on Monday evening.

Tamil Nadu outstrips Delhi to take on third most-affected state due to COVID-19 outbreak in India

"All our five pilots, who underwent the second test on Sunday have tested negative for the coronavirus infection," the source told PTI.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes.

The government-run Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.