Air India rolls out new menu with gourmet meals and trendy appetisers

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Tatas-owned Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the onset of the festive season.

    Since taken over by the Tatas in January this year, the loss-making airline has been making efforts to revamp services, expand its fleet and increase its overall market share in the fast-growing domestic aviation space.

    Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the onset of the festive season

    The new in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence, it said in a release.

    The menu was introduced on October 1.

    Delhi wakes up to pleasant weather, 'moderate' air pollutionDelhi wakes up to pleasant weather, 'moderate' air pollution

    "The new menu choices have been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal with emphasis on health and well-being... We are excited to roll out this new menu on domestic routes, and are hard at work preparing a revamp of the international menu as well," Sandeep Verma, Head of Inflight Services at Air India, said.

    Last month, Air India unveiled 'Vihaan.AI', a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years under which the airline aims to have a domestic market share of 30 per cent and significantly strengthen its international operations.

    Meanwhile, Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- has started offering live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft from October 1.

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 15:54 [IST]
    X