Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices posts

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India, Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 15 to 25 March 2019.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 March 2019

Last Date of Application - 15 March 2019

Air India AIESL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 80

Graduate Apprentices - 20 Posts

Mechanical - 10 Posts

Electrical - 4 Posts

Instrumentation - 2 Posts

Electronics and Telecommunication - 2 Posts

Production - 2 Posts

Diploma Apprentices - 60 Posts

Mechanical - 25 Posts

Electrical - 10 Posts

Instrumentation - 10 Posts

Electronics and Telecommunication - 10 Posts

Production - 5 Posts

Salary:



Graduate - Rs. 4984

Diploma - RS. 3542

Age Limit:

Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules

How to Apply for Air India AIESL Jobs 2019:

Visit portal.mhrdnats.gov.in

Register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme)

After completing enrollment / registration as Apprentices, the candidates have to apply to the respective discipline through the NATS portal against seats notified by AIESL in NATS Portal.