    Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India, Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 15 to 25 March 2019.

    Representational Image

    Important Dates

    • Starting Date of Application - 15 March 2019
    • Last Date of Application - 15 March 2019

    Air India AIESL Vacancy Details

    Total Posts - 80

    Graduate Apprentices - 20 Posts

    • Mechanical - 10 Posts
    • Electrical - 4 Posts
    • Instrumentation - 2 Posts
    • Electronics and Telecommunication - 2 Posts
    • Production - 2 Posts

    Diploma Apprentices - 60 Posts

    • Mechanical - 25 Posts
    • Electrical - 10 Posts
    • Instrumentation - 10 Posts
    • Electronics and Telecommunication - 10 Posts
    • Production - 5 Posts

    Salary:

    Graduate - Rs. 4984
    Diploma - RS. 3542

    Age Limit:

    Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules

    How to Apply for Air India AIESL Jobs 2019:

    • Visit portal.mhrdnats.gov.in
    • Register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme)
    • After completing enrollment / registration as Apprentices, the candidates have to apply to the respective discipline through the NATS portal against seats notified by AIESL in NATS Portal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
