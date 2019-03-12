For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Air India Recruitment 2019: Apply for 80 Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices posts
India
New Delhi, Mar 12: Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Air India, Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Diploma Apprentices Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 15 to 25 March 2019.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 15 March 2019
- Last Date of Application - 15 March 2019
Air India AIESL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 80
Graduate Apprentices - 20 Posts
- Mechanical - 10 Posts
- Electrical - 4 Posts
- Instrumentation - 2 Posts
- Electronics and Telecommunication - 2 Posts
- Production - 2 Posts
Diploma Apprentices - 60 Posts
- Mechanical - 25 Posts
- Electrical - 10 Posts
- Instrumentation - 10 Posts
- Electronics and Telecommunication - 10 Posts
- Production - 5 Posts
Salary:
Graduate - Rs. 4984
Diploma - RS. 3542
Age Limit:
Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules
How to Apply for Air India AIESL Jobs 2019:
- Visit portal.mhrdnats.gov.in
- Register in the web portal of NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme)
- After completing enrollment / registration as Apprentices, the candidates have to apply to the respective discipline through the NATS portal against seats notified by AIESL in NATS Portal.