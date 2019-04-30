  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India pilot, who failed alcohol tests, appointed as regional director

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Air India promotes Arvind Kathpalia, who failed pre-flight alcohol tests last year, as regional director (north).

    Air India promotes Arvind Kathpalia as regional director (north)
    File photo of Arvind Kathpalia

    According to the airlines' statement, the sacked pilot will step into regional director Pankaj Kumar's shoes, who retired on Tuesday.

    Condemning his promotion, the union of AI pilots said, "Top officials are bending backwards to elevate a tainted official. He's been made in-charge of NR where he'll be able to intimidate people who gave statements in police inquiry."

    The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) further said that the move proves that "people with strong political connections can get away with any crime". "A person who has broken the law & has chargesheet pending against him cannot take disciplinary action against other employees. ICPA strongly condemns this," they said.

    Kathpalia was sacked from the position of Director of Operations after he was barred from flying for at least three years on charges of failing an alcohol test before a scheduled international flight.

    Captain Kathpalia was found to have unacceptably high blood alcohol content shortly before his flight from New Delhi to London on Sunday. This was the second instance of the senior pilot failing the breathalyzer test. In January 2017, he was grounded for three months for skipping the test before a flight.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue