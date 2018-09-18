  • search

Air India pilot saves 370 lives, lands in New York airport despite system failure, lack of fuel

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Air India flight AI-101, flying from Delhi to New York, struggled to land at the John F Kennedy International airport in New York as it battled with bad weather and multiple systems failure on September 11.

    AI flight struggles to land in New York despite multiple system failure, bad weather, lack of fuel

    According to NDTV, which first reported the news, the flight involved was AI-101, and had 370 people on board.

    The pilot reported to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the flight experienced multiple system failure and was low on fuel, which also restricted its time of flying when the system failed.

    Apart from these, the flight also witnessed the malfunctioning of all three of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) receivers on board the jet.

    This meant that the pilot of the flagship aircraft of the airline needed to manually land the aircraft.

    In such desperate conditions and unable to land at the JFK International Airport, the pilot manning AI-101 somehow managed to land at the alternate designated airport in Newark.

    Meanwhile, Air India has reportedly initiated an inquiry over the incident and has also constituted an internal inquiry under the monitoring of airlines Flight safety department.

    Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
