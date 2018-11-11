  • search

Air India pilot fails Breath Analyser test for second time in a year

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Air India pilot scheduled to fly on the Delhi-London route failed a Breath Analyser test on Sunday.

    Representational Image

    Senior Pilot Arvind Kathpalia reportedly tested positive in the BA test and was declared 'Not to Fly', according to news agency ANI. He was scheduled to fly Air India's Delhi-London plane. What is more shocking is that this is the second time this year that Kathpalia apparantly reported for duty under the influence.

    "He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded," the official said.

    An Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.

    Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from consuming any alcoholic beverage 12 hours prior to a flight, and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

    Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

    Tags

    Read more about:

    air india

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue