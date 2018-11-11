Air India pilot fails Breath Analyser test for second time in a year

New Delhi, Nov 11: Air India pilot scheduled to fly on the Delhi-London route failed a Breath Analyser test on Sunday.

Senior Pilot Arvind Kathpalia reportedly tested positive in the BA test and was declared 'Not to Fly', according to news agency ANI. He was scheduled to fly Air India's Delhi-London plane. What is more shocking is that this is the second time this year that Kathpalia apparantly reported for duty under the influence.

"He was given another chance, but the second test was also found positive following which he was grounded," the official said.

An Air India spokesperson was not available for comments.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from consuming any alcoholic beverage 12 hours prior to a flight, and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

Kathpalia's flying licence was suspended in 2017 for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight.

