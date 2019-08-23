  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India owes Rs 4,500 cr in fuel dues; hasn't paid in 200 days

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 23: Air India owes three state-owned oil firms close to Rs 4,500 crore in unpaid fuel bills with payments being delayed by almost seven months, forcing retailers to snap supplies, senior officials said on Friday.

    Air India owes Rs 4,500 cr in fuel dues; hasnt paid in 200 days: Oil cos

    Non-payment of dues: Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports

    Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday afternoon stopped jet fuel or ATF supplies to Air India at six airports - Kochi, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Vizag and Mohali - over payment defaults.

    "Air India has a 90 day credit period, which means they have to make payment for fuel they buy today by November 21. But Air India had not been making payments and the credit period was now over 200 days," a senior official at one of the three state-owned oil firms said.

    Total unpaid dues to three fuel retailers stand at close to Rs 4,500 crore. "They (Air India) offered to pay Rs 60 crore which is a drop in the ocean of what they owe," another official at one of the fuel retailers said. IOC, BPCL and HPCL more than a week back jointly wrote to Air India seeking expeditious clearance of the dues, failing which they will be constrained to take action.

    "Air India however failed to provide a clear roadmap to clear dues, forcing us to stop supplies," the official said. Another official said Air India gets financial support from the government while for oil firms there is no such help. "Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) pricing was deregulated in April 2002. And since then we have to run this business without any subsidy support from the government," he said.

    Terror alert: Air India caps Srinagar fare to below Rs 7,000

    At present, the government only provides some subsidy on LPG to help roll out its ambitious Ujjwala scheme of providing free cooking gas connections to poor. There is also a subsidy on kerosene supplied through the public distribution system (PDS).

    A senior Air India official had on Thursday said that oil firms stopped fuel supplies to the airline at Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Patna around 4 pm. Air India spokesperson had on Thursday stated that "in the absence of equity support, Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities". "Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he had added. Air India has debt of over Rs 58,000 crore.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india oil

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue