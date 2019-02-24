Air India hijack threat: Call was received at Airoli BPO

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Following a hijack threat, an FIR has been registered against an unknown caller. The caller had called on the toll-free number of an Airoli based BPO and claimed that an Air India flight would be hijacked to Pakistan.

The call was received at the Sutherland Global Services' office on Friday at around 9.45 am. The caller spoke in English. Air India outsources its work to this BPO, senior inspector, Nitin Gite said.

Following the call airports across the country had been put on very high alert. While airports were already on alert following the Pulwama attack, the levels have been further raised following the hijack threat, officials said. Following the call. The Bureau of Civil Aviation issued a list of dos for all airports.

The note said that in view of the above, Aviation Security Unit, Aviation Security Group and all aircraft operators shall adopt the following measures with immediate effect:

Strict access control to regulate entry to terminal building, airside, all operation area and other aviation facilities.

Intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area to preclude possibility of car bomb attacks.

Manning of all cargo gates and vehicle entry gates will be strengthened with strong armed support.

Any other security measures based on local intelligence inputs.

Enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including enhanced random screening at the main gate.

Enhanced screening and protection of hold baggage, cargo, cargo terminal, catering, mails, etc.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras as well as manual surveillance in and around the terminal building and operational areas.

Quick reaction team and perimeter patrolling to be strengthened.