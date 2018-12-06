  • search
    New Delhi , Dec 6: The national Air India grounded its two pilots after the aircraft descended rapidly and deviated from the normal glide path at Hong Kong International Airport runway on Oct 20 triggering a Ground Proximity Warning System alert.

    Air India grounds 2 pilots after aircraft descends rapidly in Hong Kong airport

    The aircraft had triggered a Ground Proximity Warning System alert, the agency adds. The incident took place on October 20.

    More details awaited.

    Thursday, December 6, 2018, 16:36 [IST]
