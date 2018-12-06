For Quick Alerts
Air India grounds 2 pilots after aircraft 'descends rapidly' in Hong Kong airport
New Delhi , Dec 6: The national Air India grounded its two pilots after the aircraft descended rapidly and deviated from the normal glide path at Hong Kong International Airport runway on Oct 20 triggering a Ground Proximity Warning System alert.
The aircraft had triggered a Ground Proximity Warning System alert, the agency adds. The incident took place on October 20.
More details awaited.