Air India flight with 130 onboard suffers technical snag after landing at Ahmedabad airport

By
    New Delhi, Oct 15: A Mumbai-Ahmedabad-London-Newark bound Air India flight landed at Ahmedabad airport and developed a technical snag after landing.

    Air India flight with 130 onboard suffers technical snag after landing at Ahmedabad airport

    The flight carrying 130 passengers on board, 2 infants & 10 wheelchair passengers landed at around 4:50 am and developed a technical snag soon after landing.

    Air India authorities made arrangements for London bound passengers and Newark bound passengers which will be connected through Delhi & Mumbai respectively, on Monday. Around 110 passengers were accommodated in local hotels in Ahmedabad while 20 others were preferred to go back to their residences. The aircraft will leave for London at 6.35 am tomorrow.

    A similar incident occurred on Sunday evening when an Air India Express bound for Singapore developed a technical snag, resulting in 115 passengers being stranded at Trichy for more than 24 hours. The Air India Express flight AXB 682 which reached Trichy from Singapore at 3 pm was preparing to depart at 4.10 pm when the pilot detected a mistake in the air-conditioning system, stated airport officials.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 19:32 [IST]
