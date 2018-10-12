India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Air India flight hits compound wall at Trichy Airport, all passengers safe

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trichy, Oct 12: Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport on Thursday and was diverted to Mumbai.

    Air India flight hits compound wall at Trichy Airport. Courtesy: ANI news
    Air India flight hits compound wall at Trichy Airport. Courtesy: ANI news

    The flight had got damaged under the belly and was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport and another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged. 

    Also Read: 4 passengers of Air India flight detained at Jodhpur airport for using objectionable language

    Air India Express stated that after the incident internal inquiry has been set up, pilot and co-pilot de-rostered until the investigation is over. AI express has informed DGCA about the incident. 

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    air india mumbai tamil nadu

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue