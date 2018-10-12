Air India flight hits compound wall at Trichy Airport, all passengers safe

Trichy, Oct 12: Trichy- Dubai Air India flight with 136 passengers on board hit the ATC compound wall at Trichy Airport on Thursday and was diverted to Mumbai.

The flight had got damaged under the belly and was declared fit for operations after inspection at Mumbai Airport. All passengers were landed safely at Mumbai airport and another aircraft from Mumbai to Dubai was arranged.

Air India Express stated that after the incident internal inquiry has been set up, pilot and co-pilot de-rostered until the investigation is over. AI express has informed DGCA about the incident.

More details awaited.