Air India flight diverted back to Trivandrum after passenger dies of fatal cardiac arrest

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: A passenger traveling on an Air India flight, AI967, from Trivandrum to Sharjah in the UAE was declared dead on landing after the plane was diverted back to the Kerala capital due to the medical emergency on board on Tuesday.

The passenger was declared dead after Air India flight AI967 landed, news agency ANI quoted an official at the spot as saying. The body is in the process of being off-loaded, he added.

It may be recalled that on May 20, an Air India flight from Delhi to Muscat was diverted to Jamnagar Air Force base after a 33-year-old passenger suffered a cardiac arrest onboard. After landing at the Indian Air Force base, the patient was rushed to the Jamnagar civil hospital accompanied by an IAF doctor.

"AI 973 Delhi Muscat flt diverted to Jamnagar Air Force Base at 2230 with an Indian passenger aged 33 sufferng cardiac arrest in flight. IAF responded promptly.

Diversion to civil airfield wd hv taken more time. Patient shifted to the hospital accompanied by IAF doc(SIC)," PRO Defence Gujarat Puneet Chadha said in a tweet.

He later said patient was taken to Guru Govind Singh Hospital for treatment.