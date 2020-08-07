Pilots among 17 killed after Air India Express flight overshoots tabletop runway at Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Aug 07: Seventeen people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.

The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died, police and airline officials said. Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment.

The mishap occurred at 1941 hrs. No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said. This was a Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

Confirming that there were 17 deaths, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told the media that 110 people were admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and 80 to hospitals in Malappuram.

The Air India Express flight was about to land at Kerala's Kozhikode when the incident happened.

"The plane went into the valley and brokein two portions.There were a total of 190 passengers including the crew.It comprises 174 adults, 10 infants and six crew members. The rescue operations were over within one-and-a-half hours.All the valuables and packages have been taken into custody," Gopalakrishnan told reporters at the Airport. The district collector also said that 110 people were admittedto seven hospitals in Kozhikode and 11 among them are dead.

"Remaining are under treatment and their condition are at different stages.Among the 80 people admitted in Malappuram hospitals we have received information of six deaths there. Some of the patients are critical," the collector said. The collector also said two passengers, who got trapped at the tail portion of the aircraft, were rescued with great difficulty.

Riyas, one of the passengers, who was rescued, said the flight went around the airport twice before attempting to land. "I was in the back seat.There was a big noise and I don't know what happened after that," he told a media channel. Fathima, another passenger, said the flight landed with heavy force and moved forward.

There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today: Air India Express said.

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

''A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing,'' DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

It is learnt that the Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport like the one in Mangaluru.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet, "Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support."

Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details says S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister.]

Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the tragedy. ''Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Singh wrote.

Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following:

Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495 - 2376901: Kozhikode Collector

Airport Control Room Number: 0483-2719493

MEA helpline numbers:

1800 118 797

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23018158