Pilot dead after Air India Express plane skids off runway in Kerala

    Kozhikode, Aug 07: An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode on Friday evening. According to preliminary reports the pilot has been killed so far and 40 passengers are believed to be injured. This was a Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

    Air India Express plane skids off runway during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode

    The Air India Express flight was about to land at Kerala's Kozhikode when the incident happened.

    There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today: Air India Express said.

    Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

    ''A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing,'' DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

    It is learnt that the Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport like the one in Mangaluru.

    Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details says S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister.]

    Defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on the tragedy. ''Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Singh wrote.

    Relatives of passengers onboard Air India Express Flight (IX 1344) that crashed at Karipur International Airport, can contact the following:

    Helpline Number for enquiries - 0495 - 2376901: Kozhikode Collector

    Airport Control Room Number: 0483-2719493

