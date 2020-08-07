YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India Express plane breaks up into two while landing during heavy rains: DGCA

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Aug 07: An Air India Express plane, with more than 180 passengers on board, from Dubai breaks up on landing at Kozhikode Airport. Initial reports suggest the Pilot and 2 passengers were killed.

    Air India Express plane breaks into two

    In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane landed in heavy rain.

    Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

    ''A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing: DGCA said in a statement.

    Releasing a statement, Air India Express said there were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today.

    More PLANE CRASH News

    Read more about:

    plane crash air india dgca

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue