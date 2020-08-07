Air India Express plane breaks up into two while landing during heavy rains: DGCA

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kozhikode, Aug 07: An Air India Express plane, with more than 180 passengers on board, from Dubai breaks up on landing at Kozhikode Airport. Initial reports suggest the Pilot and 2 passengers were killed.

Kerala plane overshoots runway, splits in 2 | Oneindia News

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the plane landed in heavy rain.

Kerala plane crash: Political leaders offer condolences for those killed in tragic incident

''A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces. There were 191 people on board. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing: DGCA said in a statement.

Releasing a statement, Air India Express said there were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots, onboard Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) that skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today.