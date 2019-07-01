Air India Express flight suffers 'tail tip' while landing, all passengers safe

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' at Kozhikode Airpor after its tail touched down the runway during landing.

All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported.

"There was a tail strike on landing. The aircraft has been checked thoroughly and there was no damage. The plane is now being released to operate a flight to Sharjah," an AI Express spokesman said.

Earlier, Air India Express Boeing 737 plane from Dubai, with 183 passengers on board, veered off the designated path in Mangaluru while vacating a wet runway after landing.

According to an official, the flight's pilots made a failed landing attempt and went around before coming back again and landing, following which the aircraft veered off into soft ground.