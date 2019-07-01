  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India Express flight suffers 'tail tip' while landing, all passengers safe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' at Kozhikode Airpor after its tail touched down the runway during landing.

    All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported.

    Air India Express flight suffers tail tip while landing, all passengers safe
    Representational Image

    "There was a tail strike on landing. The aircraft has been checked thoroughly and there was no damage. The plane is now being released to operate a flight to Sharjah," an AI Express spokesman said.

    SpiceJet flight in Surat avert mishap on wet runway

    Earlier, Air India Express Boeing 737 plane from Dubai, with 183 passengers on board, veered off the designated path in Mangaluru while vacating a wet runway after landing.

    According to an official, the flight's pilots made a failed landing attempt and went around before coming back again and landing, following which the aircraft veered off into soft ground.

    More AIR INDIA EXPRESS News

    Read more about:

    air india express emergency landing

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue