  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India directs crew to say 'Jai Hind' after every announcement

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Air India has issued a circular to all cabin crew and cockpit crew directing them to say 'Jai Hind' after any announcement onboard.

    Air India directs crew to say Jai Hind after every announcement
    Air India directs crew to say 'Jai Hind' after every announcement

    With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce 'Jai Hind' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," stated the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India.

    The advisory has been marked to all crew members of the cash-strapped carrier.

    During his first stint as Air India's Chairman and Managing Director, Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar direction to pilots in May 2016.

    According to officials, the current advisory is a "reminder" to the staff, in line with the "mood of the nation".

    Also read: PM Modi launches 'One Nation-One Card' in Ahmedabad

    "The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of first address, using the words 'Jai Hind' would make a tremendous impact," Lohani said in a communication to his staff in May 2016.

    Besides, Lohani in his communication had also asked the staff to be "courteous and polite" to passengers and said wearing a smile would be a "good thing".

    Lohani had said, "The cabin crew should greet the passengers while emplaning and deplaning with a 'namaskar' as was the tradition. A smile on the face and conversing sweetly and politely without an iota of irritation would be a good thing."

    Last month, the central government called back retired technocrat Lohani to head the carrier as chairman and managing director for a second time within two years.

    His first tenure as Air India chief was from August 2015 to August 2017. Lohani was appointed Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    air india civil aviation

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 21:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue