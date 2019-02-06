Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed as Civil Aviation secretary

New Delhi, Feb 06: Air India Chief Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday has been appointed as Civil Aviation secretary.

Kharola, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, was in November 2017 named chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd.

The vacancy had come up due to the superannuation of Rajiv Nayan Choubey on January 31.

Choubey has taken over as member in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Beside this, Sailesh, Secretary Dept of Official Language has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Minority Affairs; he will continue to hold post of Secy Dept of Official Language on addnl charge basis. Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS offcer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present Secretary, the Department of Official Language. The officer will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Department of Official Language on additional charge basis, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

