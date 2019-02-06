  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed as Civil Aviation secretary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Air India Chief Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday has been appointed as Civil Aviation secretary.

    Air India boss Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed aviation secretary

    Kharola, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, was in November 2017 named chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd.

    The vacancy had come up due to the superannuation of Rajiv Nayan Choubey on January 31.

    Choubey has taken over as member in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

    Beside this, Sailesh, Secretary Dept of Official Language has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Minority Affairs; he will continue to hold post of Secy Dept of Official Language on addnl charge basis. Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS offcer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present Secretary, the Department of Official Language. The officer will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Department of Official Language on additional charge basis, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Air India Chief Pradeep Singh Kharola on Wednesday has been appointed as Civil Aviation secretary. Kharola, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, was in November 2017 named chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd.

    Air India boss Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed aviation secretary

    The vacancy had come up due to the superannuation of Rajiv Nayan Choubey on January 31.

    Choubey has taken over as member in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

    Beside this, Sailesh, Secretary Dept of Official Language has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Minority Affairs; he will continue to hold post of Secy Dept of Official Language on addnl charge basis. Sailesh, a 1985-batch IAS offcer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present Secretary, the Department of Official Language. The officer will continue to hold the post of Secretary, Department of Official Language on additional charge basis, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.

    Read more about:

    air india pradeep singh kharola civil aviation

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue