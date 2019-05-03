  • search
    Air India cautions employees on interaction with media

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, May 03: Air India has cautioned its employees of "appropriate action" if they interact with the media without prior authorisation in writing from the airline chief, according to a communication.

    In the communication dated April 30, the airline said there have been instances where employees have interacted with the media or posted videos in uniform in Air India aircraft, aired their views on electronic or social media portraying the company in bad light despite instructions against doing so.

    "This is to reiterate that no employee(s) in individual capacity or on behalf of a group or union or association of employees shall issue statements in print, electronic or social media or post videos on any matter related to the company without prior authorisation in writing by the CMD," it said.

    After facing backlash over appointment of sacked Pilot as regional director, AI suspends decision

    The communication signed by director, personnel Amrita Sharan also said that the employees have to make a request through proper channel and then explicit approval of the chairman and managing director (CMD).

    "...any violation of the above will be viewed very seriously and appropriate action as per applicable service regulations/ instructions would be taken against those found violating the same," the order said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
