  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, 3 other counties

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.

    The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till April 30.

    Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, 3 other counties
    File Photo

    Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France.

    "It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak," the official said on Friday.

    Coronavirus: Air travellers coming from Italy, South Korea to carry medical certificate

    On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india cancels flights italy france

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X