Air India bookings open from May 8 for passengers to London,Singapore, US

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Air India has opened bookings for those passengers who meet the eligibility criteria and want to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the United States. The bookings have been opened for flights operating from May 8 to 14, a statement from the airlines read.

"We would like to inform all those who wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on Air India flights operating between May 8 and May 14 to click on http://www.airindia.in/r1landingpage.htm for booking. Passengers are requested to read the eligibility criteria carefully as available on the link and proceed further for booking only if they meet the same," the statement from Air India said.

India to operate 64 flights to bring back 14,800 Indians from 13 countries

The flights that are scheduled for Thursday under the 'Vande Bharat' mission will ply between Kochi to Abu Dhabi, Delhi to Singapore and Calicut to Dubai.

Air India has tested its pilots and crew for coronavirus. The results are expected today. The airlines said that on Wednesday, the repatriation flights could not be operated as the crew members' tests were not done on time.