Air India bomb hoax mail was received on Mumbai airport’s feedback mail box

London, June 28: On Thursday morning, the feedback mail box of the Mumbai airport received an email, which stated that there is a bomb on Air India's flight 191 from Mumbai to Newark.

The mail stated that the bomb had been placed in one of the luggages and the flight would be blow up. The flight then took a turn and was escorted to the Stansed airport in London.

The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. However officials said that the hoax also involved two other flights that departed Mumbai. Similar threats were made for Lufthansa's Mumbai-Munich and Mumbai-Zurich flights. However both these flights had landed by the time the mail was seen.

British fighter jets escorted the Air India flight to Stansted a statement by the UK Defence ministry said.

The airport reopened a while after closing to allow the plane to land.

The flight was diverted to the Stansed airport at around 9.50 am local time according to the Essex police.