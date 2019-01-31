Air India Air Transport Services Ltd: walk-in interview for 154 vacancies on 17th, 18th Feb

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

By Raju

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31: Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 154 vacancies at Air India Engineering Services Limited. The candidate who is looking for Junior Executive (Technical), Customer Agent may appear for walk-in on 17th and 18th February 2019.

Job Location : Cochin (Kerala)

Cochin (Kerala) Walk-in Date : 17th & 18th February 2019

Education Qualification

Junior Executive : Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical and Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised University. Must be in possession of LMV. Heavy Motor Vehicle Valid Driving Licence to be produced maximum within 12 months from the date of joining. Preference will be given to those with aviation experience.

Customer Agent : Candidates must be a Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern. Well conversant with computer operation. Preference will be given to candidates possessing postgraduate qualification, Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA IATA or IATA-DGR or IATA-CARGO, experience in any airport in any of the areas or a combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in/cargo handling area with any airline or Ground Handling agency.

Salary Details

Junior Executive : Rs. 25300/- Per Month

Customer Agent : Rs. 17790/- Per Month