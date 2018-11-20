Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: Delhi High Court grants bail to in-laws

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the in-laws of a flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in Panchsheel Park on July.

Anissia's parents had filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of having a role in her death. They claimed that Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, used to physically abuse her.

The in-laws had approached the High Court after the trial court denied them anticipatory bail on July 20. On July 23, the High Court had granted them protection from arrest, which was being extended from time to time.

Mayank's parents moved the anticipatory bail application, claiming they had no role in the matter, and any dispute between their son and daughter-in-law was their internal matter.

On July 17, a court had sent Mayank, who was arrested on July 16, to 14-day judicial remand after police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial questioning.

Anissia, who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her house on July 13, after sending a message to her friend and husband that she was ending her life.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. Her family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.