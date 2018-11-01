Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of victim's in-laws

New Delhi, Nov 1: The bail application of in-laws of Air hostess Anissia Batra has been dismissed by a Delhi Court on Thursday. They have been taken into custody by the Investigating Officer(IO).

Batra's in-laws had approached the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying them anticipatory bail.

Anissia Batra, who was employed as an air hostess with the German airline Lufthansa, killed herself on July 13 by jumping off the terrace of her South Delhi home.

The woman's family alleged that Singhvi used to physically abuse her and they also accused his parents of harassing her for dowry. The Batra family alleged that Mayank Singhvi was an alcoholic and often beat her up. He also demanded money. The couple were married for over a year.

Anissia's husband, employed with a software firm in Gurgoan, was arrested a few days later on charges causing dowry death.

Anissia Batra's death case had been transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police on August.