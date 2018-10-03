  • search

Air Force Day 2018: Vintage aircraft Dakota poised for maiden appearance

    New Delhi , Oct 3: Twenty-eight aircraft, including Dakota 1940 vintage aircraft, will be participating in the Air Force Day's fly past ceremony on October 8th. Dakota is flying for the first time in in Air Force Day ceremony.

    Also, Tiger moth and Harvard vintage aircraft will take part in a scintillating air display which is the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad).

    A Dakota DC-3 aircraft of 1940 vintage, gifted by Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the Indian Air Force. PTI file photo

    The air display will commence with flag bearing sky divers of famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies, at 0800 hours. The flypast would include the vintage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 1052 hours with a scintillating aerobatic display.

    Eight standby aircraft will also be there in the air as replacements if any aircraft develops any snag. Fighter aircraft Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mirage and MiG 21s to be present.

    This year's major attraction is Dakota aircraft which will be participating in the Air Force Day 2018 fly past for the first time.

    A Dakota DC-3 aircraft of 1940 vintage, was gifted by Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar to the Indian Air Force. Air Cmde MK Chandrasekhar (Rtd), father of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, handed over the aircraft to IAF on May 4, 2018 in Hindan airbase.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
