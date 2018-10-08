Air Force Day 2018: IAF to perform breath taking display

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 86th Anniversary on Monday. To mark the occasion, a grand Parade cum Investiture Ceremony to be held at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad.

To mark the occasion and in keeping up with the tradition, IAF has planned a grand Parade cum Investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad). Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff will review the parade. Various dignitaries and veterans will participate in the celebrations.

Also Read | Air Force Day 2018: Vintage aircraft Dakota poised for maiden appearance

The parade will be followed by a breath taking display by the Air Warrior Drill Team, wherein the team will showcase their weapon handling skills and carry out diverse manoeuvers with their rifles. This will be followed by a scintillating air display by wide range of IAF aircraft including our cherished Vintage flight.

The air display will commence with flag bearing sky divers of famous Akash Ganga Team, who will jump from an An-32 aircraft. Flypast will comprise of Mi-17 V5 and Rudra helicopters, Dornier, C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft, Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Also Read | Rafale and S-400, a booster dose for IAF, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Dakota, Tiger Moth and Harvard of the IAF Vintage flight will also participate in the flypast. Post flypast, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will carry out aerobatic display in front of the audience. The Ambassadors of Indian Air Force, Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team (SKAT), comprising on nine Hawk 132 aircraft and the Helicopter aerobatics team, Sarang will enthrall the audience with breath taking formation aerobatics display. After the parade, all visitors will also get an opportunity to witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force.