Air Defence Command likely to come up at Allahabad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has asked top officials of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to prepare a proposal to create an Air Defence Command.

The move is aimed at enhancing military synergy and optimally utilise resources of the Armed Forces.

General Rawat has set June 30 as the deadline for the proposal to be submitted.

Creation of CDS will help India face challenges of modern warfare: PM Modi

This refers to the protection of military assets from an aerial threat by the enemy. The Air Defence Command would include air defence resources of all three service chiefs. Sources tell OneIndia that the Air Defence Command which will be handled by the Indian Air Force is likely to be headquartered at Allahabad. All air defence elements are likely to be consolidated except for the Air Defence Units in the Strike Corps.

General Rawat as CDS is the permanent chairman of the chief of staffs committee and heads the newly formed department of military affairs. He is also the single point adviser to the Defence Minister.

NEWS AT 3 PM, JAN 3rd, 2019

A six-member panel will be formed to suggest measures to speed up joint manship among the three services. The CDS is expected to bring about jointness among the services within three years.