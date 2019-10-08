Air Chief RKS Bhadauria calls Balakot airstrike a ‘shift in Govt’s way to handle attacks’

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 87th raising day, also known as the Air Force Day 2019. The Air Force Day celebrations this year coincide with Dussehra festivities. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Paris where he will be officially receiving Rafale fighter jet from France.

Speaking on the occasion, IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said,'' Strategic relevance of this (Balakot airstrike) is the resolve of political leadership to punish perpetrators of terrorism. There is a major shift in govt's way of handling terrorist attacks.''

''Present security environment in the neighbourhood is a serious cause of concern. The Pulwama attack is a stark reminder of the persistent threat to defence installations,'' he further said.

On Sep 30, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria took charge as the 26th chief of the IAF.

Prior to taking over as DCAS, Air Marshal Bhadauria was Senior Air Staff Officer at Central Air Command of IAF.

He is an Experimental Test Pilot, Cat 'A' qualified flying instructor and pilot attack instructor with over 4,200 hours of experience on over 25 types of fighter and transport aircraft.

With a career spanning over more than 35 years, Bhadauria has commanded a Jaguar Squadron and a premier Air Force base in the South Western Sector.

His important assignments include Commanding Officer of Flight Test Squadron at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, Chief Test Pilot and Project Director of National Flight Test Centre on Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) project, Air Attache, Moscow and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects).

He also commanded the prestigious National Defence Academy. Bhadauria is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal conferred in 2013 and 2002 respectively.