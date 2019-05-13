  • search
    Air Asia flight faces hydraulic failure, lands safely in Delhi

    New Delhi, May 13: An emergency was declared for a Hyderabad-Delhi Air Asia flight on Monday after it reportedly faced a hydraulic failure. There were 174 passengers onboard.

    The flight landed at Delhi Airport and all 174 passengers were safe. The incident took place on Air Asia flight I5 719 flight, said reports.

    According to an official in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) of Delhi airport, the pilot had requested for emergency landing, a Hindustan Times report said.

    Two days ago (May 11), a SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Delhi with 152 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport following a technical snag. As per reports, the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur because of fuel tank gate problem.

    [Singapore Airlines plane carrying 228 people makes emergency landing at Delhi airport]

    On May 8, a "full emergency" was declared on board a Delhi-bound Singapore Airlines flight with 228 passengers on board after the pilots detected a technical glitch in the front wheel of the aircraft. The aircraft -- A380-800 -- from Singapore suffered some problem with its nose wheel and was towed away to the terminal, according to a passenger onboard.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
