AIMPLB to seek review of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, rejects 5-acre plot

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 17: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court over Ayodhya verdict and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

"The top court in its judgment said that the mosque was not built by demolishing a temple, yet the mosque was not given to us. So we will file a review petition and ask for what is rightfully ours," said Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

"Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100%, we must file a review petition. It is our right", he added.

The decision comes a day after the AIMPLB held a brainstorming session with different Muslim parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

"The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said after the board meet.

"The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressing dissatisfaction with it and said the board was contemplating seeking a review of the judgment.

It also said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

Notably, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has made it clear that it will not go for any review or file any curative petition against the same.