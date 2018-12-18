AIMPLB to seek help of other political parties to stall Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 18: Similar to the stand taken by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Ram Temple issue, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) too will seek help of other political parties to stall the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament.

The government has introduced the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament with some changes in it. The bill is not only opposed by the Congress when its MP Shashi Tharoor sighted some constitutional provisions.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Darul Uloom, Deoband Ulama have not only opposed this government move but decided to do whatever possible to stall this move of the government. In-charge of fatwa online of Darul Uloom, Deoband, Mufti Arshad Farooqui and another Mufti from Darul Uloom Yade Ilahi Qasmi said that Muslim community opposes triple talaq but interference into Shariat matter would not be tolerated.

Also Read | Winter Session: Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

They have accused the government that it wanted to divert attention from many important issues and wanted to keep people involved with issues related with Islam and Muslims. They said that there was a provision of triple talaq in Sharia.

Women right activists Amber Zaidi told Oneindia, "The government has been working on the issue from very long. This is a welcome move from the government and it was expected that the government will introduce this bill in the winter session to help Muslim women."

On being asked that the government is being accused of interference, she said, "If this is interference then abolition of Sati Pratha was also an interference and Raja Ram Mohan Roy was called a stooge and an agent of the British government. Any good thing that is initiated is opposed by some people but gradually everyone will understand that it was for the larger good of the community."

"Moreover, people opposing the move are mostly working under the political agenda of someone. Otherwise everyone knows that this is the basic right of women. The way talaq is being given to Muslim women, it is absolutely wrong and inhuman. No one can support it if we take the issue away from political ideologies," added Zaidi.

AIMPLB said that law on triple talaq is not in the interest of the Muslim community and Muslim women. If some traditions of Muslims need change then they will be discussed and opinion of everyone will be sought on them and only then they will be amended.

Also Read | RSS-affiliated think tank to release interaction-based book on triple talaq

The Board has already started working in this regard in some important cities of big states. The Board will ask help from other political parties not to get this bill passed. If it required, they will go to the Supreme Court. But getting the bill passed from Parliament once again will be a big challenge for the BJP with the Congress opposing it.