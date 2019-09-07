  • search
    AIMM breaks ties with Ambedkar led VBA ahead of Maharashtra elections

    Mumbai, Sep 07: The AIMM has said that it has decided to break ties with the Prakash Ambedkar lead VBA. The AIMM said that the parties could not reach a comfortable figure of seat-sharing.

    The party is not willing to continue in an alliance with the VBA as the party allowed the AIMM only 8 out of the 288 seats, a press release from the Maharashtra unit of the party stated.

    File photo of Prakash Ambedkar
    File photo of Prakash Ambedkar

    Imtiyaz Jalil, the party's Maharashtra unit president said that they were expecting 30 seats, but were offered only 8. In the 2014 elections, we contested on 24 seats and won 2. The AIMM has 150 corporations and councillors across the state from different castes and communities.

    Maharashtra elections 2019: Will BJP-Sena stick to the 144 seat each formula

    The Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 is due to be held in October-November.

