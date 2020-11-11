AIMIM's Bihar poll is a 'tight slap' to those who call it BJP's B-team: Aurangabad MP

Aurangabad, Nov 11: AIMIM's Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has said that his party's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, in which it won five seats, was a "tight slap" to those who accused the party of being BJP's "B-team".

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e- Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday won five Muslim- dominated seats in Bihar. Ahead of the polling in the third phase of the polls, the Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and accused the party of colluding with the saffron party.

After the results, AIMIM workers led by Jaleel took out a rally from Azad Chowk area in Aurangabad on Tuesday night to celebrate its poll performance in the northern state.

"I thank the people of Seemanchal region in Bihar for reposing their faith in Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM. Today's result is a tight slap on the faces of those people who levelled charges that wherever we contest election, it is meant for division of votes," Jaleel, who is AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief, said in a video message.

"They have been accusing us of being B-team of the BJP, but the people of Bihar have shown their faith and trust. This is just a beginning," he added.

The AIMIM was in the fray for 20 seats in Bihar elections, a majority of which went to polls in the third phase on November 7, as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front that has four other parties, including Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.