AIMIM chief Owaisi says Congress offered him ₹25 lakh bribe to cancel rally in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 20: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi makes a sensational claim, alleging that the Congress party had offered him ₹25 lakh bribe to cancel a rally in Telangana's Nirmal town.

While he was addressing a public gathering in Telangana, Owaisi said that Congress leader from Telangana's Nirmal, Maheshwar Reddy ordered another minister to give him Rs 25 lakh in order to stop him from rallying in the state and revealed that he has recording for the said incident.

Also Read | Telangana polls: Big-wigs set to take centre stage

"Today when this rally was happening, Congress attempted to buy Asaduddin Owaisi. This Maheshwar(Maheshwar Reddy) calls and tells a minister to stop Owaisi and I will give 25 lakh rupees in the party fund. I have the recording. This congressman will buy me in Rs 25 lakh?! They think we are for sale for Rs 25 lakh," alleged Owaisi addressing an election rally.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had targeted Congress by denying being a part of the anti-BJP alliance after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu dared him to take sides.

Also Read | With 70 candidates, BSP goes all out in Telangana assembly elections

Owaisi also asserted that he found it strange that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chandrababu Naidu have joined hands, while adding that they are forming the alliance to go against him in Telangana.