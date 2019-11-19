AIMIM chief Owaisi reacts on Mamata’s comment on 'minority community extremists'

Kolkata, Nov 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Monday came up with a controversial statement lashing out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The news agency ANI quoted Mamata's statement, as she said, "Extremism is coming out among the minorities, just as there are extremists among the Hindus. There is a political party and they are taking money from the BJP, they are from Hyderabad, not from West Bengal."

Such a controversial statement has come from the TMC supremo, she slammed the AIMIM chief Owaisi of being 'minority community's extremists'.

Countering the Bengal CM Owaisi on Tuesday took on to Twitter and wrote, "if Didi is worried about a bunch of us from Hyderabad then she should tell us how BJP won 18/42 LS seats from Bengal."

Mamta Banerjee should tell how BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal. - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/NXO6i1P6zZ — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 19, 2019

The AIMIM chief also wrote that it's not religious extremism to say that Bengal's Muslims have one of the worst human development indicators of any minority.

On Tuesday the AIMIM official Twitter page tweeted, "Power has made Mamta Banerjee and her party TMC arrogant. Despite Muslims voting for the TMC, BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. So, which extremism won? Perhaps, she should do an introspection."

Power has made Mamta Banerjee and her party TMC arrogant. Despite Muslims voting for the TMC, BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. So, which extremism won? Perhaps, she should do an introspection. - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/S83drfg6BY — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 19, 2019

"What is extremism? Extremism is when you don't empower the Muslims, give them their rightful share, education and reservations, don't allow a political leadership to emerge. Mamta Banerjee is practicing this extremism," AIMIM tweeted.

What is extremism? Extremism is when you don't empower the Muslims, give them their rightful share, education and reservations, don't allow a political leadership to emerge. Mamta Banerjee is practicing this extremism. - @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/ufXgqnqUn0 — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 19, 2019

BJP succeeded to win good numbers of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 18 seats out of the 42 West Bengal parliamentary seats.

Mamata lashed out at the AIMIM chief alleging that the minority extremists are trying to manipulate people and she also warned the people of WB to keep this them away.

Is has been seen that Mamata has always been pointed out for her too much involvement with the minority community, whether visiting Red road in Kolkata and participating in the Eid events or giving privileges to them. For the first time she has accused the AIMIM chief.