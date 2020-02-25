  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Amit Shah, PM Modi for Delhi violence

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 25: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the violence in Delhi over the amended Citizenship law that has claimed the lives of five people including a police constable, and urged the Centre to take steps to bring the situation under control.

    Addressing a protest here on Monday night against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah your police, the Delhi police was hurling stones along with the rioters. We condemn it(violence).. it is a matter of shame that violence occurred."

    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
    AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

    "The president of a foreign country comes to Delhi and violence takes place. It is a matter of shame for the country..," the AIMIM leader said adding violence in any form was "condemnable."

    He asked Amit Shah to take steps to check the violence in the national capital. Owaisi also said he would meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and request him to "impose a stay" on NPR.

    Death toll in Northeast Delhi climbs to seven

    The state cabinet had at a recent meeting, presided over by Rao, urged the Centre to abrogate the CAA. The Cabinet has decided to pass a resolution in the Assembly against the CAA.

    In a tweet last evening, Owaisi alleged that the violence in Delhi was a result of "incitement" by an ex MLA and BJP leader.

    Fresh incidents of stone pelting in Northeast Delhi: Situation very tense

    "These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA & BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, itll spread," he tweeted.

    A head constable was among the seven people killed while at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over CAA in northeast Delhi on Monday.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    asaduddin owaisi condemned death amit shah narendra modi new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X