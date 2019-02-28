AIMA MAT 2019 result anytime likely today; How to download MAT scorecard; List of colleges

New Delhi, Feb 28: AIMA MAT result 2019 for exam conducted in February, 2019, is likely to be declared today on official website mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2019 result is expected to release anytime now after which candidates would be able to download the MAT scorecards from mat.aima.in.

All India Management Association or AIMA had conducted MAT 2019 or the Management Aptitude Test on February 23 and February 24, 2019. AIMA MAT 2019 exam was held both as Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT). While AIMA MAT 2019 PBT was held on February 23, CBT was on February 24, 2019.

AIMA MAT scorecard is valid only for one year. MAT is held once every 3 months. AIMA MAT score is accepted for admission in MBA/ PGDM programme in around 600 Participating Colleges.

Full list of colleges that accept AIMA MAT score: Click Here

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

Steps to Check AIMA MAT 2019 Result; How to download MAT 2019 scorecard:

Visit AIMA official website mat.aima.in.

Click on the result link which will appear on homepage once AIMA MAT 2019 result is declared.

Once declared, the MAT February 2019 result link would be scrolling across this screen - Click Here

Enter MAT Roll Number and Registration Number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Check your MAT result 2019 and download the MAT Scorecard 2019

What after AIMA MAT February Result 2019:

Once the AIMA MAT result for February 2019 exam is out, the candidates would be able to download MAT scorecard. MAT 2019 scorecard would also be sent to the candidates by normal post. After this candidates can begin applying for the colleges of your choice. Selection will be purely based on your marks in MAT and other selection rounds which generally include a written ability test, group discussion, and personal interview.