AIMA MAT 2019 Result declared: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 03: All Indian Management Association (AIMA) has declared the Management Admission Test (MAT) February 2019 results on its official website. All the candidates who had appeared for both the Computer-Based Test and two phases of Paper-Based Test can access their result now.

All India Management Association or AIMA had conducted MAT 2019 or the Management Aptitude Test on February 23 and February 24, 2019. AIMA MAT 2019 exam was held both as Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT). While AIMA MAT 2019 PBT was held on February 23, CBT was on February 24, 2019.

AIMA MAT scorecard is valid only for one year. MAT is held once every 3 months. AIMA MAT score is accepted for admission in MBA/ PGDM programme in around 600 Participating Colleges.

Steps to Check AIMA MAT 2019 Result; How to check

Visit AIMA official website mat.aima.in .

. Click on the result link which will appear on homepage once AIMA MAT 2019 result is declared.

Once declared, the MAT February 2019 result link would be scrolling across this screen

Enter MAT Roll Number and Registration Number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Check your MAT result 2019 and download the MAT Scorecard 20