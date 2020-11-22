YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 22: Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    Addressing the G20 side event on 'Safeguarding the Planet', Modi said India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them.

    "Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices," he said.

    The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, Modi said.

    "For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker," the prime minister said.

    Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding the planet, Modi said.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 22, 2020, 21:43 [IST]
