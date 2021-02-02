YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 02: The government aims to inoculate over 92.6 lakh healthcare workers employed in Central, state and private facilities through its COVID-19 vaccination drive launched on January 16, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

    All states and Union Territories have been provided with COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of State for Health Ashwin Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to a question raised in the Upper House.

    "The 92,61,227 healthcare workers who will be vaccinated include 9,36,857 from Maharashtra, 9,06,752 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,73,362 from Karnataka, 7,00,418 from West Bengal, 5,32,605 from Tamil Nadu, 5,24,218 from Rajasthan, 5,16,425 from Gujarat, 4,68,790 from Bihar, 4,38,990 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,29,981 from Madhya Pradesh, 4,07,016 from Kerala, 2,78,343 from Delhi and 2,10,359 from Assam," he said.

    According to the health ministry till Tuesday 8 am a total of 39,50,156 beneficiaries have received vaccine shots under the countrywide COVID-19 immunisation drive.

    In a span of 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions. So far, 72,731 sessions have been conducted, it said while stressing that the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 22:16 [IST]
