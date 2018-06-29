Aim is to get after terrorists, not to cause inconvenience to civilians: Army Chief

New Delhi, June 29: Two days after rubbishing a United Nations report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the Army conducts operations in a 'people friendly manner'. He said that the actions of the Army are to 'get after the terrorists' and not to cause inconvenience to the civilian population.

"Our basic purpose is to get after terrorists who are creating violence and disturbance in the Kashmir valley. Our aim is not to inconvenience the civilian population which is not indulging in arsenal violence," General Rawat told ANI today (June 29)

"Army continues to operate under strict rules of engagement that have been formulated. We conduct operations in a very people friendly manner. Motivated reports that keep coming out that Army and security forces are brutally carrying out operations aren't true," he added.

General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday dismissed the recent UN report on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir as "motivated".

The 49 page report, which is the first ever issued by the UN on the human rights situation in J&K and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, details alleged human rights violations on both sides of the Line of Control.

"I don't think we have to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to all of you. It is well known to the people of Kashmir. It is well known to the international community. So I don't think we should get too concerned about this report. Some of these reports are motivated. The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board," General Rawat had said.

[Army chief Bipin Rawat dubs UN report on rights violations in Kashmir as motivated]

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also said the report was "overtly prejudiced" and that it sought to build a "false narrative".

"We question the intent in bringing out such a report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information. It is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative. The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India", said MEA's official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The spokesman noted that Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day