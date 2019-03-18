  • search
    Aim of Congress, SP-BSP is to defeat BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

    New Delhi, Mar 18: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday said her party's aim was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also that of the SP-BSP combine, and added the Congress had no qualms about forging an alliance with "anyone".

    Asked to comment on the response of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi said: "We don't want to disturb anybody, we have no problems with anyone. Our goal is to defeat BJP... that is their goal too."

    This statement comes even after the former U.P CM Mayawati once again dumped the Congress saying that the there are no chances of an alliance of BSP-SP with Congress in any state of the country.

    Also Read No alliance with Congress in any state, says Mayawati

    "The BSP, once again, wants to make it clear that we don't have any synergies or alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh or any other part of the country. Our people must not get confused with the misleading information spread by the Congress party", Mayawati tweeted.

    In another tweet, Mayawati asserted that the Congress is free to contest in all 80 seats in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, adding that the BSP-SP combine has enough potential to defeat the BJP in the state. She then asked the Congress to not to mislead the people of Uttar Pradesh by leaving seven seats for the gathbandhan in the state.

    The Congress party on Sunday notified that it will not be contesting on Mulayam Singh Yadav's seat Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad, and other crucial seats held by the Mahagatbandhan in Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
