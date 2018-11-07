Ailing Manohar Parrikar releases audio message extends Diwali greetings

Panaji, Nov 7: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for months now, has wished the people of his state a happy Diwali.

"Namaskar. I wish all Goans Diwali greetings. I pray to God that the coming year be full of happiness and fulfilment. Diwali greetings to you all," the CM said.

The audio clip was issued by the Department of Information and Publicity. He also extended the greetings on Twitter.

This is Parrikar's first direct communication with the people of his state since May 13 when he had delivered a video address while speaking with BJP booth workers at a meeting. BJP national president Amit Shah was present at that meeting.

Ever since he returned from New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences last month, Parrikar has not made a public appearance, barring three meetings -- one each with the state cabinet, top state BJP leaders and the state Investment Promotion Board.